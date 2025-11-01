Officials say that a domestic dispute took a frightening turn after a man from New York state shot at a residence with a shotgun. To make matters worse, police say there were two children inside the home at the time the alleged crime took place.

A New York state man is now facing multiple charges, according to a police report.

Authorities say that the incident occurred during the early morning hours Thursday.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting at Home

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 30, troopers arrested a 36-year-old man from of Olean, New York and charged him multiple offenses, including; 2nd degree menacing, and 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Troopers say on October 30, at 4:16 A.M., they responded to an area in the village of Belmont, in Allegany County, for a reported domestic dispute. An investigation determined that the suspect unexpectedly arrived at the incident address and brandishing a knife to the victim then left the residence.

The suspect returned then allegedly and fired one round from a firearm at the residence from the front yard. The residence was occupied with multiple victims, including two children, says police.

Troopers say they located the suspect in the town of Friendship and a high-risk traffic stop was initiated. The suspect was luckily taken into custody without incident. Troopers say they located a 12-gauge shotgun, still warm to the touch with one spent casing in the chamber, as well as the knife used to menace the victims earlier.

The suspect was processed, and transported to the county jail pending arraignment.