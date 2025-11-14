A resident living in upstate New York says they recently witnessed something that they can't quite explain. The person says that on the night of November 2, they saw what they described as three bizarre orbs in the sky that appeared to pulsate.

It is uncertain if what the person claims they saw were just drones, or military craft.

There are also other natural phenomena to consider, such as the number annual meteor showers. The Orionids will continue to streak across the night skies through late November, as will the Leonids meteor shower, which peaks in mid-November, and will continue to be seen through the early nights of December.

Many sightings of so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere

New York State Resident Claims They Witnessed Three Strange "Pulsating" Orbs

A resident in Phelps, New York filed a report with the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center, claiming they saw three mysterious orbs floating the skies November 2. The person describes the objects as being surrounded by lights, as well as some sort of "aura or haze".

The person said that some of the orbs accelerated unlike any plane or military craft, with some even pulsating. The witness even went so far as to say that the third object "was clearly not of this world".

15 New York State Observatories To View Space Like The James Webb NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope have gotten the world excited about space once again. With breathtaking photos from space, it's safe to assume that we've all got a little bit of "Space Fever." Where can you look at stars across New York State? Where are the top observatories and places to view space?

If you're looking to look at the stars, these are some of the top places to sit back and relax from Earth to see them. We did the research for you, and we know these are open to the public. Here's a list of 15 observatories to check out: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

New York state has seen another busy year for sightings of alleged discs, orbs, and other unexplained airborne objects, One such report even claimed they witnessed an actual human abduction by an unidentified craft in May 2024, though there is absolutely no credible basis to this claim.