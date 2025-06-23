The National Weather Service confirmed that another tornado touched down in parts of New York state early Sunday morning, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the area. The storms brought destructive winds and rain, that flooded a number of residential areas, and took down a numerous trees and powerlines.

The National Weather Service reports that the EF-1 tornado was on the ground for more than 2 miles, with winds up to 105 mph. The tornado caused considerable damage, which took the lives of the victims as trees crashed through their homes.

WSTM reports that Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency in 32 counties across New York state, as the storms left widespread damage to areas overnight. Tragically, the latest tornado took the lives of three people, as The Post Standard reports twin 6-year-old girls, and a 50-year-old woman were killed during the storm.

The state's deadliest tornado on record occurred July 8, 2014, when an EF-2 struck in Madison County, killing four people. As of now, Sunday's tornado is the third to strike New York state in 2025.

Second Deadliest Tornado in New York State History Confirmed

The New York Post reports that a tornado touched down in the hamlet of Clarks Mills right before 4 AM Sunday. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit the area, as powerful storms took out power to tens of thousands of customers during the early morning hours.

The NWS also issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Chenango County, as The Post reports that up to five inches of rain fell across parts of the state, leading to flooded homes and pedestrians being stranded on the roadways.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).