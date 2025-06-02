Politics can be very dirty, but offcials say that one local campaign has taken quite a bizarre turn recently. A candidate for town supervisor in the town of Lee, New York allegedly took matter into his own hands when it came to dealing with an opponent, says police.

This case involves something that may sound fairly petty, though police say it can actually land you in a lot of trouble. The Saugerties Police Department even reminded residents that removing political signs is a Class A Misdemeanor, punishable under the New York State Penal Law and Election Law.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Opponent's Political Signs

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 28, 2025, troopers arrested 54-year-old Joseph A. Mooney, from Ava, NY, for petit larceny, a misdemeanor. The arrest stems from a complaint made to New York State Police five days before.

The complainant stated that he is also running for town of Lee supervisor and that one of his political signs was stolen from the lawn of a friend's property on a local road.

According to The Rome Sentinel, Mooney is the "owner and operator of Joey's Pizzeria and Tavern" in Lee.

However, a man named Mark Petroski told The Sentinel that he owns the land that is leased for the pizzeria parking lot, and "the lease affords him a portion of the property for his own use."

Petroski said he posted a campaign sign for Mooney's primary opponent, who's name is Lawrence James "Jamo" Jones Jr., on his part of the property, according to The Sentential

Troopers said they responded and located the political sign discarded in a dumpster behind the pizzeria, which is next to where the sign was allegedly stolen from. The sign was then returned to the property owner and the sign was placed back on the lawn.

Petroski then put out a trail camera to monitor the sign, says the police report.

But on May 28, troopers said they received an additional call from Petroski stating that the political sign was stolen again and that the suspect is seen on the trail camera. Petroski showed troopers footage of Mooney again taking the sign from the property.

Subsequent to the investigation, Mooney was arrested and charged with one count of petit larceny. The suspect was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to town court at a later date.