A mother from New York state says she recently found a shocking discovery on her 4-year-old daughter's food order. The mom says the incident was so traumatizing that her young daughter has hardly eaten anything since.

This is yet another case where you never know who exactly is handling your food, though the restaurant says they are taken necessary action. The mother told WIVB that she is considering legal action against the food chain.

New York State Mom Says She Found Blood On Daughter's Burger King Order

A mother says she and her daughter stopped at a Burger King in Getzville Friday.

After leaving the drive-thru, the mom said her daughter complained about what appeared to be ketchup on her burger and everywhere. But much to their horror, The New York Post says it was not ketchup, but human blood that was all over her food, and inside the bag where employees placed the order.

The mother told The Post there was blood in her order too.

After contacting her local health department, a manager from the Burger King told offcials that an employee had cut their hand on a microwave, according to WIVB. The manager said the employee was wearing glove at he the, though didn't; realize how badly they were bleeding.

WIVB says that Burger King released a statement, and said that the particular location was "closed over the weekend to re-train all employees and deep clean the restaurant." The Post added that Burger King corporate offered to pay the young girl's medical bills.

The mother told corporate management that medical expanses were not enough.

