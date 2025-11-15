McDonald's McRib is a "barbecue-flavored pork sandwich" which was first introduced to the McDonald's menu in 1981, according to Wikipedia.

The McRib sandwich has come and gone at select locations since the early 1980s. Wikipedia says that the pork and onion sandwich would return in 1989, and remained on the menu until 2005 in many locations.

In 2020, McDonald's brought back the McRib to every McDonald's in the country for the first time since 2012. Before that, the limited-time menu item has been rolled only at certain McDonald's locations, making it hard to find for many.

The McRib was even briefly "retired" for a while, until the fast food franchise brought the item back in 2023. Now, the McRib, which website Chew Boom described as "seasoned boneless pork patty dipped in tangy BBQ sauce", has returned again.

The McRib Returns Again to McDonald's In New York State

The New York Post reports that the McRib returned to select locations in New York state, and nationwide, November 11. The Post says that customers can order the sandwich on the mobile app in particular parts of the country.

The Post goes on to say that fans can use the fan-run McRib Locator to track any sightings of McRib at McDonald's locations.

McDonald's in New York State

McDonald's has numerous stores across New York State and the Hudson Valley. According to Stacker, which compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.