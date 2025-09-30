Police in New York state say that a man suffered quite a painful and embarrassing gaffe during an alleged incident that took place Tuesday afternoon. Officials say that the suspect in question was intoxicated at the time, and is now facing several charges, including driving while intoxicated, and a felony weapons charge.

Finger Lakes 1 reports that the investigation into the strange incident is ongoing.

Police Say Drunk New York State Man Shoots Gun At Sign, Shoots Self Instead

The Post Standard reports that a 55-year-old man from Auburn, New York was arrested by troopers Tuesday afternoon, after they responded to a call for a man with a gunshot wound in the town of Fleming in Cayuga County.

New York State Police said that the intoxicated suspect fired a handgun at a street sign while he was driving by, but accidentally shot himself in the arm instead. The Post Standard says that the man's injuries to his arm are not life-threatening.

Troopers say that the suspect illegally possessed the 9mm handgun, and was also driving while intoxicated when he shot at the road sign. The suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges, reports the New York State Police.

New York State Police Arrest Man After Road Rage Incident

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 29, troopers arrested one person and ticketed another after a road rage incident on Interstate 81 that involved three vehicles.

Police say that a 26-year-old man from Brewerton, was charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, menacing and reckless driving.

A trooper said that they were dispatched by the Cortland County 911 to I-81 for a road rage incident that also reported the operator of a vehicle brandishing a firearm. A driver reported that a male operator in a pick-up truck was operating the vehicle recklessly and pointed a gun at them.

Officials say that it was also reported to them that a second pick-up was also involved during in incident.

Troopers were able to intercept the vehicles on Interstate 81 south in Homer and stopped the vehicles. An investigation revealed that the suspect was intoxicated and in possession of three (legally possessed) handguns.

A trooper said that they conducted sobriety tests, which confirmed impairment. The suspect was transported to state barracks where his reportable BAC was .16%. That is twice over the state's legal BAC limit.

The operator of the second pick-up was also ticketed for misdemeanor reckless driving