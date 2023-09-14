You may have pretended to be a police officer as a kid, playing 'cops and robbers' with your friends, or dressed up as one for Halloween?

But impersonating a police officer as an adult can have its consequences. One New York state man is now facing a number of charges after officials say he impersonated a State trooper and falsely accused a person of a crime.

According to The Law Offices of Stephen Bilkis & Associates, criminal impersonation in the first degree is classified as a Class E felony. If convicted, a person can face a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison, probation, and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

New York State Man Allegedly Impersonated State Trooper

The New York State Police said in a press release that officials arrested a 22-year-old Albany man for Criminal Impersonation in the first degree, Aggravated Harassment in the second degree and Falsely Reporting a crime in the third degree.

State Police say they received a complaint from a Colonie business on August 19. The investigation determined that the suspect contacted the business via email and phone. During the conversations, the suspect identified himself as a New York State Trooper and impersonated a law enforcement officer.

Officials say during the communication, the suspect falsely accused an individual who worked for the business of a crime.

State Police say the man was arrested at his home and transported for processing.