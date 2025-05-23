Officials say man in New York state, who had been reported missing in April, was found deceased. The body was discovered Saturday, according to WGRZ. Authorities are asking anyone who may have any further information to contact the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office at 716-938-2217.

According to statistics from World Population Review, New York state ranked 6th in the nation for open missing persons cases with 1,049.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 600,000 people go missing annually.

New York State Man Found Dead In Swamp Area

WGRZ reports that a man missing in Cattaraugus County was found deceased Saturday. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says that the 43-year-old man had not been seen since April 10, and he was reported missing April 17.

The deceased man was found in a swampy area in the city of Olean.

Authorities have identified the man as 43-year-old Christopher Herron.

