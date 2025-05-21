This could be another example when they say failure to communicate? A simple request to put out a cigarette allegedly turned into a chaotic scene straight out of a Mike Tyson fight.

New York State Police reports that a man in New York state is facing felony assault charges after attacking a person Friday late morning. What stands out about the following story is that the assault lead to the victim unfortunately losing a portion of their ear, according to a police report.

Offcials say that the investigation remains ongoing, with the suspect being taken into custody and held in county jail on $10,000 bond.

New York State Man Allegedly Bit Off Part of Person's Ear

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers arrested a 31-year-old man from of Oneonta, 2nd degree assault following a violent incident at the Homer Folks Facility.

Troopers say that on May 9, at approximately 11:15 AM, New York State Police, SUNY University Police, and the Oneonta Town Constable responded to a report of an assault, dispatched through the Otsego 911 Center.

An investigation revealed that the suspect became aggressive after being informed by a staff member that he was not permitted to smoke. Police say that the suspect punched the staff member in the face, causing visible bruising, and then bit off a portion of the victim’s ear.

The victim was treated at A.O. Fox Hospital, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and subsequently arraigned at Otsego County Central Arraignment. The alleged ear-biter was then remanded to the Otsego County Jail.