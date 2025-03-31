New York State Man Allegedly Hid Meth Inside Bag of Cheetos

This may be a case of taking the slogan dangerously cheesy a little bit too far.

Police say a man in New York state was arrested after authorities were called to a report of "narcotics activity" in the area. The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including felony drug possession. However, it was where the suspect attempted to hide his stash that's causing all the attention here.

New York State Man Allegedly Hid Meth Inside Bag of Cheeto's

WIVT is reporting that police arrested a 29-year-old Binghamton man Monday, March 24. The arrest follows an investigation into “narcotics activity” that was reported in the town of Union and the Village of Endicott, according to WIVT.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that SIU offcials approached the suspect for questioning. Upon making contact with the task force members, the suspect made attempts to obstruct and resist the investigators, but was successfully taken into custody.

Deputies say that during the arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of over 5 ounces of methamphetamine in multiple plastic bags, with one bag hidden in his pocket with the rest hidden in a bag of Cheetos. It goes to say that it really ain't being cheesy.

WNBG reports that the suspect remains in custody at the Broome County Cheriff’s Correctional Facility.

