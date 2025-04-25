They say "all in a day's work", for those who go about their normal daily work routine, no matter how difficult the task may be. But what if you're not actually doing any of the work you claim you did? One man from New York did just that, according to police.

Police say that a man from New York state has been charged with grand larceny after he allegedly falsified documents over a period of almost two years.

New York State Man Allegedly Claimed Over $100K For Work He Never Did

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 18, troopers arrested a 20-year-old man from Lisbon, New York, for grand larceny in the second degree, as the property value exceeded $50,000.

Troopers say the on October 22, 2024, at approximately 3:01 p.m., they were informed of an employee falsifying documents. An investigation revealed that the suspect had been falsifying documents with the Advocacy & Resource Center related to time worked and mileage reimbursement.

New York State Police say that the suspect had been hired to care for a family member in November 2022, and continued in that role until August 2024. During this period, the suspect would clock in, claiming to be working and caring for the family member, while working at a different job.

Additionally, troopers say that the man submitted false mileage reimbursement invoices from January 2023 to July 2024.

The total amount he falsified, including Community Habilitation and mileage, was $117,415.94, says New York State Police.

The man was arrested, processed, and was arraigned in Town of Canton Court and released on his own recognizance.

