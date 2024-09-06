New York State Man Allegedly Served Disgusting Homemade Dish to Police

New York State Man Allegedly Served Disgusting Homemade Dish to Police

This is certainly not what they mean by thanking law enforcement. Police in one New York state village said they received an unorthodox and quite disgusting gift from a local who they say has quite a history. WHAM reports that the man, and convicted felon, allegedly left a "disturbing delivery" for the local police department.

This latest bizarre story follows a period where officials across New York state arrested a another man they say had already been arrested 45 previous times, and another suspect who was busted for allegedly driving over 100 mph on the Thruway while allegedly intoxicated.

The Fairport Police Department said that a convicted felon with "an extensive criminal history" left a rather putrid homemade dish for them at the local police department. One officer described this unique culinary creation as "some sort of casserole that was homemade."

But when the officer went into further detail about what exactly was in this casserole?

Inside the casserole was a number of different things, including dog feces, chicken nuggets, grapes, sprinkles, Brillo pad, as well as a live .223 round commonly used in an AR-15.

Officials say the suspect then walked out of the department laughing while telling them "make sure you eat this off duty," Fairport Police say this kitchen nightmare was also carrying drugs on him at the time of the special delivery.

Police said the wannabe chef was arrested and is currently being held in county jail without bail due to being a convicted felon.

