New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over Three And a Half Times BAC Limit
With many celebrating Halloween this last weekend in October, law enforcement will be out in greater numbers ensuring the roads are safe. One New York state man allegedly was operating a motor vehicle way over the legal limit, after police say he struck a fence near a convenience store.
The New York State DMV website says that that the penalties for an alcohol or drug-related violation include the loss of driving privileges, fines, and a possible jail term.
A first time offense for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving While Impaired by a Drug (DWAI-Drug) carries a fine of $500 to $1,000 dollars, and revocation of your driver's license for six months.
A BAC of 0.18% BAC or higher can carry a charge of Aggravated DWI.
New York State Man Allegedly Crashed Into fence Near Stewart's Shop
The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded the afternoon of October 21 to the Stewarts Shop on State Route 8 in Chestertown, NY, for the report of a vehicle into a fence.
See Also: New York State Man Charged With Felony DWI After Leading Police on Chase
The driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash was identified as a 56-year-old man from Albany, who was located a short distance away. The suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle violations, says authorities .
State Police say the suspect was transported for processing, where he recorded a 0.29% BAC, which is over three and a half times the state's legal limit of 0.08%.
Police say the man was issued tickets returnable to town court on November 14, 2023
See Also: Police Say New York State Man Arrested For Stolen Truck After Running Out of Gas
OPEN - These New York Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving 2022
Gallery Credit: Karolyi