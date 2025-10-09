A New York state man is one of the latest winners to take a big cash prize. The winning ticket was purchased a large regional grocery chain, as the winner has opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment, according to SI Live.

Man From New York State Wins $3 Million Dollar Lottery

SI Live reports that a man from Kirkville bought the the top prize in the New York Lottery’s Money Match scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at a Wegmans store , in Liverpool, New York. The winner, named John Thomson won the $3 million prize has chosen to take a one-time lump sum payment totaling $1,295,493, after taxes.

The New York Lotto actually has decent odds, for lotteries, when it comes to top prizes. Jackpocket.com says the odds at winning the top prize of at least $1 million is 1 in 92 for the New York Lotto.

While this may not sound like the greatest odds, compare it to Mega Millions. TIME Magazine says that the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot, of any size, are about 1 in 302.6 million.

New York Resident Wins $256 Million Powerball Jackpot

Back in December 2024, the Powerball website had reported that one ticket sold in New York matched all six balls to win the estimated $256 million jackpot. NorthJersey.com says that the winning ticket was sold at Hua Lian Supermarket on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, Queens,

With taxes, the money price is worth an estimated at $123.5 million dollars.

That winning ticket wasn't even the largest jackpot in New York state history though. A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person.