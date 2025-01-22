It is once again that time of year when politicians look to push new bills and agendas.

Several New York state lawmakers had made a previous push to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. A previous bill, from 2023, looked to legalize "possession, use, cultivation, production, creation, analysis, gifting, exchange, or sharing by or between natural persons of twenty-one years of age or older of a natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogen" for adults 21 and older.

Lawmakers Make Another Push to Legalize Psychedelic Mushrooms in New York State

WNYT reports that lawmakers plan on reintroducing legislation legalize the use of psilocybin-containing mushrooms (or, magic mushrooms) in New York. If the new law passes, it would allow adults 18 and older to "take a health screening and an educational course to receive a permit to use, purchase from licensed cultivators, or cultivate psychedelic mushrooms", according to WNYT.

Assemblyperson Amy Paulin, the chair of the Health Committee, introduced the bill earlier in 2024. The bill would allow permit holders to have the choice of using psychedelic mushrooms either individually or with a trained and certified support services provider, reports WNYT.

Are Mushrooms Legal Anywhere Else in the United States?

According to Wikipedia, voters in 2020 passed a ballot initiative that legalized "magic mushrooms" for supervised mental health treatment in Oregon. There is also a pending bill in the California State Legislature that would legalize the possession, transportation, and use of certain quantities of psilocybin, psilocyn, and other substance.

A number of cities and counties in the U.S. have already decriminalized mushrooms.