A woman in New York state is facing felony charges after police say a crash involving an Amish horse-drawn carriage occurred Tuesday afternoon. Police say the crash resulted in serious injuries.

The latest crash is just one of many involving vehicle and Amish buggies. A little over a week, a driver allegedly struck a carriage on County Route 54 in the town of Clayton, leading to injuries. Two Amish people were thrown from the buggy, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

With more drivers on the roads during the summer months, the strictly Orthodox Amish and modern world vehicles can come in close proximity on the roads across New York.

Driver in New York State Charged With Felony After Amish Buggy Crash

WSYR is reporting that a 35-year-old woman from Lisbon, New York is facing charges after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that involved an Amish buggy Tuesday.

Deputies say the the driver was traveling southwest on County Route 14 when she hit the carriage from behind. WSYR says that an adult man and two youths were in the carriage at the time of the crash, with two of the occupants suffering serious injuries. Luckily, the injuries were not life-threatening, says officials.

According to 2020 numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21,000 Amish residents living in the state. This makes New York state fourth in the country for Amish people.