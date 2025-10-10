Police say a truck driver was ticketed after their vehicle struck a bridge in New York state. The area has earned a rather infamous distinction, as numerous vehicles have hit the overpass though the years, despite markers and low clearance warnings.

A Town Supervisor had said back in 2024 that the New York State Department of Transportation was diligently working to implement an "over height detection system" to hopefully avoid any further crashes at this location.

Truck Driver Ticketed As Another Bridge Struck in New York State

WNYT reports that the Glenridge Road railroad bridge was struck by a truck around noon Tuesday. The driver, from Albany, was driving a 2025 International delivery truck, when they hit the overpass, according to WNYT.

Police say the 46-year-old man had not obeyed the warning flashers, and even tried telling them he didn't know he had even hit the bridge. The driver was ticketed. No one sustained any injuries, says police

More Vehicles Hit this Bridge Over Any Other One in New York State

According to the Greenwich Time, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.