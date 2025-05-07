It's happened yet again. A bridge in New York state that's been hit by vehicles numerous times, has been struck again. The latest crash resulted in a box truck getting stuck under the bridge for almost two hours, according to authorities.

Officials continue to say that commercial vehicles have been banned from the route leading to the 10 foot, 9 inch clearance bridge for decades. Unfortunately, not everyone got the message, and now deputies say that it's going cost the driver who crashed his truck.

New York State Bridge Hit By Truck Again, Driver Issued 12 Tickets

The Post Standard that another truck struck the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway in Salina Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Onondaga Sheriff’s Office told the Standard that the 32-year-old driver of the "passed 10 marked signs indicating the bridge’s low clearance".

The driver is the owner of Lyon King Logistics LLC, which officials say is a Las Vegas-based commercial transport company. The truck driver was issued 12 tickets, says deputies. The truck was removed Tuesday evening, according to the Standard.

More Vehicles Hit This Bridge Over Any Other One in NY State...And It's In New York's Lower Hudson Valley

According to the Greenwich Time, the King Street Bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bridge in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times over a ten year period.