Officials say a woman from New York state was arrested and is facing numerous charges, after a hour-long pursuit late Saturday evening. The chases covered nearly 50 miles, and ended when the suspect crashed their vehicle into a tree.

The crash came after law enforcement used more than one tire deflation device to stop the fleeing vehicle. New York State Police say they have arrested a 37-year-old woman from of Canandaigua, after a 49-mile pursuit ending in Oswego County.

The investigation remains ongoing.

New York State Woman Arrested After Near 50 Mile Police Pursuit

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 13, at approximately 11:38 PM, troopers attempted to stop a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound on State Route 49 in the town of Vienna, New York for failing to keep right. The driver failed to comply, says police, initiating a pursuit.

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Leads Police On Chase But Gets Stuck In Traffic

As the vehicle continued westbound, troopers said they successfully deployed a tire deflation device, striking the front passenger tire. The vehicle continued on the rim and entered Interstate 81 northbound at a reduced speed.

A second deflation device was later deployed, deflating the front driver’s side tire.

With both front tires disabled, police say the the vehicle traveled several more miles before exiting the west shoulder, entering the median, and striking a tree in the town of Sandy Creek.

Officials said they found the suspect initially unresponsive, resulting in two doses of naloxone being administered, until she regained consciousness. The suspect was transported to a local medical center for evaluation and released with no reported injuries.

The suspect was released, and is due back in court at a later date.