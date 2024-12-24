State and local police, as well as fire department officials, teamed up to pull a man from the ice Monday in the Hudson Valley. Authorities received a report that a man had fallen through the ice several hundred feet from shore. Once in the frigid water, a person may only have a few minutes before hypothermia sets in.

According to the website of Hoffman & Schweitzer, hypothermia can happen "within minutes of falling into cold water, but the symptoms generally develop gradually." The website goes on to say that at a water temperature of 32.5 degrees, death may occur in under 15 to 45 minutes.

New York State Police Help Man Who Fell Through Ice in Dutchess County

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 23, troopers responded to 19 Dutchess Drive, in the town of Pawling, to assist the Dutchess County Sherriff’s Office with a report of a male subject who had fallen through ice several hundred feet from shore.

State police say an investigation revealed that a male subject was ice skating on the lake when he fell through the ice and into the frigid water. Upon arrival, the man was still in the water, with only his arms and upper torso above the ice.

The Pawling Fire Department, with assistance from local police and forest rangers were able to reach the subject utilizing ice rescue suits and a kayak. Once the man was secured, he, along with two members of the Pawling Fire Department were pulled back to shore by assisting agencies.

The man was transported by EMS to Danbury Hospital with hypothermia, though officials report that he is expected to survive.