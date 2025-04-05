Police say a man from New York state has been arrested and facing a number of charges, including criminal contempt. This is not this man's first run in with the law. According to authorities, this same suspect has been arrested three times in one week alone.

New York's 2019 Bail Reform has once again proven to be a controversial subject, as its opponents point to stories like this as an example. Those against it say it allows repeat offenders to be released only to commit the same crimes again, sometimes within hours of their release.

Police also bring up the challenges that departments and communities across New York State are facing, not only due to bail reform but the lack of mental health care.

New York State Man Arrested Three Times in One Week

CBS reports that a 24-year-old Glens Falls man was arrested March 25, 28, and 29 after a series of alleged crimes in upstate New York. Police report that that some of the charges the suspect is facing include menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, burglary, and criminal contempt.

Police say that the suspect now faces both misdemeanor and felony charges. The suspect is being held at the county correctional facility on $5,000 bail as he awaits further court proceedings, according to CBS News.

Something similar happened in 2024, as WIVB says that a Jamestown, NY man was arrested twice in just four hours. Police say the 53-year-old repeat offender's first offense was around 10 AM on a Friday morning, when he pulled a knife in a "threatening manner" at a worker from a local business.

WIVB says he was arrested, arraigned, and then was soon back out on the streets.

By 1:30 that afternoon, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a business, where the same man allegedly broke a window, and was arrested once again, according to WIVB.

If this scenario sounds familiar, a very similar incident played out just the other week where a woman from New York State woman got busted twice for an alleged DWI in just under three hours. And again, he was back out in no time, says officials.