Six of America’s Top 10 Landmarks Are in New York

Six of America&#8217;s Top 10 Landmarks Are in New York

New research has revealed the most picturesque landmarks in the U.S. with New York taking six of the top ten.

Student travel company Rustic Pathways analyzed the number of Instagram posts using the hashtags for 100 of the most popular landmarks and points of interest in America. The number of posts were ranked from highest to lowest to determine which landmarks are the most picturesque. 

Also See: New York Named One of the Most Cultured States

Most Picturesque New York  Landmarks

#8 Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty is eighth, with 2,373,184 Instagram posts using #empirestatebuilding. It is a symbol of freedom and democracy, standing proudly on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. Gifted to the United States by France in 1886, the 305-foot-tall statue was designed by Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi. It represents Libertas, the Roman goddess of freedom, holding a torch in her right hand, and a tablet inscribed with the date of the Declaration of Independence in her left. It is one of the most famous landmarks in the US and is a symbol of hope and opportunity for people around the world. 

#7 The Empire State Building 

With 3,287,696 Instagram posts under #empirestatebuilding. This iconic New York City symbol is a 102-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. Completed in 1931, it was the tallest building in the world until 1970 and remains one of the most recognizable landmarks globally. Primarily designed to host corporate offices, it offers breathtaking views of the city from its popular observation decks on the 86th and 102nd floors, making it a major tourist attraction. 

#4 Niagara Falls

Niagra Falls ranks fourth, with 3,894,954 Instagram posts under #niagrafalls. Located on the border between New York and Ontario, Canada, it is one of the most spectacular natural wonders of the world. Comprising three waterfalls—the Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls—Niagara Falls attracts millions of visitors annually. There are also many attractions in the area, including boat tours like the famous Maid of the Mist, scenic viewpoints, and adventure activities, offering something for everybody.  

#3 Brooklyn Bridge

Next on the list is Brooklyn Bridge, which has 3,942,484 Instagram posts under #brooklynbridge. This architectural marvel spans the East River, connecting Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York City. Completed in 1883, the bridge is celebrated for its Gothic-style towers and intricate cable design. It offers stunning views of the city skyline and the Statue of Liberty, making it a popular spot for pedestrians, cyclists, and tourists. 

#2 Times Square

In second place is Times Square, with 5,196,085 Instagram posts under #timessquare. This bustling commercial and entertainment hub is located in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Known for its dazzling digital billboards and vibrant atmosphere, it attracts millions of visitors annually. The area is famous for its Broadway theaters, flagship stores, and iconic celebrations such as the New Year's Eve ball drop. Times Square's electrifying energy makes it a must-visit destination for tourists and locals alike. 

#1 Central Park

Taking the top spot is Central Park, New York, with 8,329,774 Instagram posts under #centralpark. Located in the heart of Manhattan, Central Park is an iconic landmark spanning 843 acres. Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, it opened in 1858 and is renowned for its picturesque landscapes. The park contains many attractions, including the Central Park Zoo, Belvedere Castle, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, making it a beloved retreat for both locals and tourists looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways has commented: 

It is fascinating to see which of America’s landmarks appear on Instagram the most. 

It is no surprise that so many of them are in New York; the state is full of American culture and heritage, with beautiful sights, such as the Statue of Liberty and Central Park, that deserve to be celebrated and shared with the world. 

The 10 most Instagrammable landmarks in America  

Rank 

Landmark 

Number of Instagram posts under hashtag 

1 

Central Park 

8,329,774 

2 

Times Square 

5,196,085 

3 

Brooklyn Bridge 

3,942,484 

4 

Niagara Falls 

3,894,954 

5 

Las Vegas Strip 

3,438,894 

6 

Golden Gate Bridge 

3,347,128 

7 

Empire State Building 

3,287,696 

8 

Statue of Liberty 

2,373,184 

9 

Route 66 

2,233,261 

10 

The White House 

2,068,514 

The top 100 landmarks from TripAdvisor were searched for on Instagram. The number of posts under each landmark’s most popular hangtag was recorded. The number of posts were then ranked from highest to lowest. 

