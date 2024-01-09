New York Joining 30 States With ‘Back-To-Basics’ Teaching Method

Gov. Hochul says New York students are falling behind, so she's making a major change in New York schools.

Governor Hochul has unveiled a new proposal to help boost reading levels across schools in New York State.

Governor Will Propose Legislation to Ensure Evidence-Based Best Practices Are Used in Schools Throughout New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Holds Covid-19 Update Getty Images loading...

On Wednesday, Hochul announced her Back to Basics plan to improve reading proficiency in New York as a part of her 2024 State of the State.

Hochul reports reading is the foundation of the education system but New York isn't meeting basic reading proficiency levels.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

She wants that to change before New York children fall further behind in the classroom.

474238185 Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

“Reading is the foundation of our education system, but New York State is currently not meeting basic reading proficiency levels,” Governor Hochul said. “We cannot continue to allow our kids to fall further behind by utilizing outdated and discredited approaches to reading comprehension," Hochul said.

This year, Hochul plans to introduce legislation that ensures "evidence-based" practices to ensure New York schools teach "students the foundational skills they need to become proficient readers."

Happy child little girl reading a book. Inna Reznik loading...

The Back to Basics approach includes teaching phonemic awareness, phonics, decoding, vocabulary, and comprehension.

“Fostering literacy excellence and empowering young minds are paramount to nurturing the educational journey of our state’s youngest learners. Drawing from evidence-based literacy instruction methods, our educators are able to provide a comprehensive approach that enhances literacy skills and equips learners with the tools needed for effective communication and lifelong learning," New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said.

To Help Students and Support Teachers, $10 Million State Investment Will Train 20,000 Teachers in “Science of Reading” Instruction

Children Reading Sean Gallup / Getty Images loading...

Hochul says she's also proposing spending $10 million in state investments to train 20,000 teachers in Science of Reading instructional to "ensure our current and future teachers seeking advanced education are best prepared."

"Our Back to Basics initiative will reset how schools approach reading, returning to scientifically proven techniques. Along with investments in teacher training programs, we are tackling this issue head-on to make sure our teachers and kids are set up for success," Hochul added.

New York joins 30 states that have transitioned to a ‘back-to-basics’ approach, according to Hochul's office.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.