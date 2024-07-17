The summer of 2024 has been a dangerous season for hikers across New York. With temperatures hanging well above 80 degrees, heat-related injuries and illnesses have been at the forefront of many of these most recent hiker rescues.

On Tuesday, July 16, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its weekly Forest Rangers -- Week in Review report which included yet another serious hiker rescue.

New York DEC rangers rescuing hiker in Greene County, NY New York DEC loading...

Hiker Rescued by DEC in Greene County

The 40-foot fall happened on Monday, July 8th in the Town of Hunter. The 49-year-old hiker was exploring near Catskill Mountain House when they fell off of a ledge in the area nearly 40 feet down.

New York DEC Rescuing Hiker in Hunter, NY New York DEC loading...

People visiting the North/South Lake compound camping site heard yells from the fallen hiker around 12:50 pm, allowing campground staff to notify officials of the dangerous fall.

Campground staff and 7 different local departments including Hunter Police, New York State Police, Haines Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Tannersville Volunteer Fire Department, Greene Paramedics, Hunter Ambulance, and DEC Forest Rangers, helped to rescue the hiker in a nearly 4-hour rescue effort.

New York DEC Rangers pulling hiker to safety after 40-foot fall. New York DEC loading...

The DEC reports that by 5:00 pm, the hiker was successfully removed from the 40-foot drop and transported via helicopter to a local hospital.

Dangerous Hiker Rescues This Summer So Far

Back at the end of June of this summer when the scorching heat dome first began, DEC Rangers were called to rescue 5 lost hikers in the Sullivan County area.

The hikers had only brought one water bottle to share between the 5 people during one of the hottest days of the season. The DEC later confirmed multiple members of the parties were experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion.

SEE ALSO: Young Hiker Slips in and Out of Consciousness While on Dangerous Hudson Valley Hiking Trail

Canva Canva loading...

DEC Warning to New York Hikers

These heat-related rescues came just days after the DEC had released a warning to all hikers regarding the expected dangerous heat.

Get our free mobile app

The warning included guidance to hikers to bring at least 2 liters of water per person and outlined heat-related illness symptoms to watch out for.

For more information on heat-related injuries and what to do if you begin to suspect you are experiencing a heatstroke, read more here: DEC Urges Hikers in New York Not to Ignore This Important Warning

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose Gallery Credit: Credit - Dave Wheeler