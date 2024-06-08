New York State police and county deputies arrested a suspect Thursday afternoon, after a vehicle pursuit crossed county lines and ended in a crash. The chase, which saw speeds reaching 100 MPH, even saw law enforcement deploy a tire deflation device in an effort to disable the fleeing vehicle, while on one of New York's major interstates.

However, it turns out this same suspect was wanted in another state for a very serious crime, says the Sheriff's office.

Extraditing a Wanted Fugitive

According to the extradition law of the U.S., for a person to be "extradited interstate" requires an executive authority demand of the jurisdiction to which a person who is a fugitive from justice has fled.

The requesting executive must also produce a copy of an indictment found or an affidavit made before a magistrate of any state or territory.

New York State Police Arrest Out-of-State Suspect

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers on I-86 initiated a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on a 2009 Honda Civic believed to be involved in a triple homicide in Virginia.

State Police said the suspect vehicle failed to comply, so a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit led State Police into Steuben County, where the Steuben County Sheriff's Office assisted in the chase, which reached speeds of 100 MPH.

Officials said they deployed a tire deflation device was used, which caused the vehicle to crash.

Authorities said they arrested a 23-year-old woman from Spotsylvania, Virginia, who was wanted by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office for three counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Spotsylvania officials say that their deputies responded to a welfare check at a residence on the night of June 4.

Upon arrival, deputies say they made entry into the residence to discover three adults deceased from upper body trauma. After further investigation and evidence collection, officials say it was discovered that a roommate had committed this heinous crime.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State Police said they would obtain a fugitive warrant for the woman, and extradition arrangements would be forthcoming.