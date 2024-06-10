New York Distributor Laying Off Over 150 Workers

Another company has just announced layoffs that will immediately affect dozens of Hudson Valley employees.

It's been a rough month for workers in the Hudson Valley area. There have been hundreds of layoffs announced in just a few weeks. Now, another major company has announced that it will be letting employees go due to a contract termination.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Difficult Month For Hudson Valley, New York Workers

Hundreds of laborers throughout the Hudson Valley have recently received notice that they would no longer have a job. Last week we told you that Frito-Lay is downsizing its PopCorners manufacturing facility in Middletown and laying off 88 of its 305 employees.

Just this week Genpak and Amscan in Orange County also announced layoffs. The to-go food container manufacturer, Genpak, is shutting down its plant in Middletown and laying off 138 workers. Amscan, which makes party supplies, informed all 117 employees that they will be terminated starting in August when its Newburgh facility is closed.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

More Hudson Valley Layoffs Just Announced

Now, a beverage distributor has announced that it will also begin a round of layoffs that affects three sites in New York.

The Beverage Works, which distributes Red Bull energy drinks to the New York area, is immediately laying off 166 employees due to a contract termination. The company says that the worker separations will affect 97 employees at its Brooklyn site, 44 at its Farmingdale location and 25 at the company's Hudson Valley branch in Peekskill.

The Beverage Works has been distributing Red Bull in New York and New Jersey since 2000.

MASSIVE LIST OF RETAILERS CLOSING THEIR DOORS IN 2024 Inflations, online shopping, and bad business deals are causing many massive retailers to shut down. Check out 12 of the most recognizable mega stores that are cutting their losses and shutting down this year.