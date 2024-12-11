What&#8217;s Going On At Former Formosa Cuisine Spot In Poughkeepsie?

What’s Going On At Former Formosa Cuisine Spot In Poughkeepsie?

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Recent activity seems to indicate that a new business could be coming to the spot that was also once home to the original Coppola's of Poughkeepsie.

I remember my friend Guy Alexander telling me about Formosa Cuisine in Poughkeepsie, and how great the food was. I went and tried and remember how amazing it was. That had to be about 5 years ago. Shortly after my visit I noticed they had closed suddenly with no reason given.

Also See: Louie C.K. Adds More Shows in Poughkeepsie

Formosa Cuisine was a Taiwanese restaurant that was located in the same building that was once the Original Coppola's of Poughkeepsie (a fine Italian restaurant) at 825 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. Formosa had been a popular spot with amazing food that garnered many 4 and 5 star Google reviews but only lasted a few years there it seemed.

In a Reddit posting just 4 months ago, a user posted: Does anyone remember Formosa Cuisine in Poughkeepsie? It's been five years since they closed I'm still haunted by memories of great meals there.

loading...

New Activity at Former Formosa Cuisine Spot

It seems that there has been some new activity at 825 Main St in Poughkeepsie with the property being cleaned up and work being done inside the establishment as photographed a couple weeks back. See photo below.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives
loading...

What's going on at 825 Main Street? What type of business is moving in there? Or better yet, could Formos Cuisine be returning and making a comeback? We shall see.

Best Chinese Food Near Poughkeepsie, NY According to Google

Just doing this article, I am having major cravings for Chinese food! You're probably going to see me at once of these places for a late lunch today.

Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Debunking Popular Reddit Thread That There Are No Grocery Stores in Poughkeepsie, NY

A popular reddit thread claims that there are no grocery stores, markets, or drug stores in Poughkeepsie, and I'm here to tell you that is simply not true.

Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

A Peek Inside The Most Expensive Poughkeepsie, NY Real Estate Listing

If you're anything like me, you probably daydream and scroll through the Zillow listings daily. This Poughkeepsie, NY listing has me wishing I hit Mega Millions sooner rather than later.
Filed Under: Dutchess County
Categories: Trending, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM