New York racing fans are crying foul, saying they've been disrespected by NASCAR.

This week, NASCAR announced an unexpected change to its 2026 schedule that will have a huge impact on New York's economy and cause many fans to miss out on a yearly tradition.

Since 1986, Schuyler County, New York has played host to NASCAR during its annual August race at Watkins Glen International. The event has become an important part of the area's economy, with hotels, restaurants and businesses relying on an influx of NASCAR fans to bring in money during the tourist season.

I was in Watkins Glen for the race by accident two years ago. While traveling home from a family vacation in Niagara Falls, we stopped to stay over for a couple of days at a resort near the town's famous gorge and waterfalls. Little did we know that Watkins Glen would be buzzing with activity ahead of the big race. Restaurants were packed, vendors were set up in makeshift tents and drivers were spotted around town signing autographs for eager fans.

NASCAR Snubs Watkins Glen, New York

This week, NASCAR announced that Watkins Glen would not be hosting its annual August race. Instead, Go Bowling at The Glen will take place on Sunday, May 10, which also happens to be Mother's Day.

Locals say the change will severely impact attendance. Not only is school still in session, but families generally have other plans scheduled for Mother's Day than traveling to Upstate New York for a race.

The wet spring weather is also expected to cause problems for the infield and RV areas, which will most likely be cold, wet and muddy. New Yorkers took to social media this week to express their outrage at the change, calling it "ridiculous" and "insulting".

Angry comments from New Yorkers claim that NASCAR is "screwing over" Watkins Glen, noting that it's not unusual for there to still be snow on the ground in early May. Many of the surrounding campgrounds and shops don't generally open until Labor Day, which means that they will miss out on any added revenue from the annual race.

The 2026 schedule shows an off week on August 2, which is when NASCAR is usually in Iowa. Iowa will now take Watkins Glen's August 9 date, pushing the New York race up to May.

