Tell this guy to put some damn clothes on. Police in New York state said they responded to reports of an intruder entering homes in New Hartford Sunday afternoon.

But as bad as having an unwanted person trying to gain access to your residence may be, this situation took an even stranger turn, says police. Officials say the suspect was not wearing any clothes at the time.

There has been a few disturbances involving naked suspects across the state in recent weeks. In July, WETM had reported that police in Bath were called after receiving multiple reports "about a fully naked man", who was causing a problem.

The Bath Police Department said that when they arrived the suspect threatened to kill police and others, and then spat in the direction of an officer. Police say the 25-year-old parolee attempted to cause a physical altercation with officers before being arrested.

Naked Man Allegedly Broke Into Homes in New York State, Took Shower

WKTV reports that police responded to reports of an allegedly nude man trying to enter homes in New Hartford. After one homeowner told the naked intruder to leave, police report that other neighbors said they saw the same suspect trying to enter other homes nearby.

Officers said that the 27-year-old suspect from Rome, NY then found another home in the area with an open backdoor. It was also known, according to police, that the homeowners of this particular house were not home at the time.

It gets weirder. To top it all off, the New Hartford Police Department said the naked man decided to take shower while he was in the empty home.

WKTV says the man was arrested in the home, charged with two counts of criminal trespassing, and thankfully issued some clothing by authorities.

