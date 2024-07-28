Police in New York state recently say they were called over multiple reports of a disturbance involving a man who was naked in public. According to authorities, the suspect was under the influence of "dangerous drugs" at the time of the disturbance.

Cases such as this once again shed an unfortunate light on the scope of the drug epidemic that has plagued New York. Police went on to say the 25-year-old suspect was already on parole until 2029, and had just gotten out of prison the day before.

Drug Crisis

Drug abuse has long been an issue in the United States, as fentanyl and other opioids are only exasperating the already existing crisis, says the Council on Foreign Relations. The problem has hit home in New York state as well, as 3,026 people across the state died of drug overdoses in 2022, according to numbers compiled by NYC.gov.

Officials Say Naked New York State Man on Drugs Threatened Police

WETM says that police in Bath were called Friday night after receiving multiple reports "about a fully naked man", who was causing a disturbance.

The Bath Police Department said that when they arrived the suspect threatened to kill police and others, and then spat in the direction of an officer. Police say the 25-year-old parolee attempted to cause a physical altercation wit officers before being arrested.

Due to being under the influence of "dangerous drugs", police say the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital.

