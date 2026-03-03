You can’t mention missing persons in New York without thinking of Suzanne Lyall.

Suzanne was a 19 year old student at the University at Albany who disappeared without a trace in 1998. More than two decades later, her case remains one of the Capital Region’s most haunting unsolved mysteries.

Who Was Suzanne?

Suzanne joined the Lyall family in 1979, a surprise to her parents Mary and Doug, who were already raising two preteens. Mary describes her daughter as reserved but smart, focused and hardworking. Suzanne often said she was shy, but those who met her remember something brighter.

“She would walk in the room and her smile would light it up,” Mary has said.

A computer whiz with a steady routine, Suzanne’s life moved with quiet precision. Classes. Work. Bus. Home. Like clockwork.

Which is why March 2, 1998 shattered everything.

The Timeline: March 2, 1998

• Suzanne worked her shift at Babbage’s inside Crossgates Mall.

• That night, she boarded a CDTA bus headed back to campus.

• She was reportedly last seen exiting the bus at Collins Circle at UAlbany.

• She never made it back to her dorm room.

At the time, she was just 19 years old.

There were early reports that Suzanne believed she may have been stalked in the weeks before she vanished, a chilling detail that has never fully been resolved. Despite extensive investigation, her remains have never been found. No person of interest has ever been publicly named.

New York State Police continue to investigate.

A Mother’s Relentless Work

While the case stalled, Mary Lyall did not.

Over the years, she created the Center for Hope, giving other families navigating fresh heartbreak a place to turn. She helped establish Missing Persons Day observances. She compiled and published a book of Suzanne’s poetry, ensuring her daughter’s voice would still be heard. She also advocated for federal legislation aimed at strengthening how missing persons cases are handled across the country.

Now in her 80s, Mary remains a beacon for families still searching. Her advocacy has reshaped conversations about missing persons in New York and beyond. Where there was once isolation, she built community. Where there was confusion, she demanded structure. Where there was silence, she insisted on names being spoken.

Suzanne Lyall has been missing for over 25 years.

And for Mary, for investigators, and for a community that still remembers that smile, the question remains:

What happened at Collins Circle that night?

Anyone with information about Suzanne Lyall’s disappearance is urged to contact New York State Police.