New York State Police say that a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on one of the area's state routes, according to a police report. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Motorcycle Crash Statistics For New York State

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, part of the University at Albany's Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, an average of 162 motorcyclists died on roads across New York state between 2017 and 2021.

Crash With Hay Wagon In New York State Claims Life of Motorcyclist

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 6, at approximately 3:24 PM., troopers responded to County Route 11 in the Town of West Monroe, in Oswego County for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

See Also: Police Say Motorcyclist Died In New York State After Driver Failed To Yield

Troopers say that a preliminary investigation determined that a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by 73-year-old man from West Monroe, was traveling southbound on Route 11. The pickup was towing a hay wagon equipped with a slow-moving vehicle triangle and was slowing to make a left turn into a driveway.

At the same time, a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, was also traveling southbound on the same route and struck the rear of the hay wagon.

Sadly, offcials say that the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The pickup truck driver was not injured. The investigation remains ongoing.

New York State Police have identified the deceased man as 34-year-old James R. Clark of Constantia, New York.