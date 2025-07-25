Popular Hudson Valley Burger Joint Celebrates Three New Launches

Moonburger celebrates three big launches including a kids meal.

If you know me and are a listener to my radio show, you probably know by now my love for Moonburger. It's the greatest burger I've ever had. The popular Hudson Valley burger joint has three Hudson Valley locations (Kingston, New Paltz, and Poughkeepsie), and a Brooklyn location.

Moonburger had been on my radar for some time and after trying it for the first time in New Paltz back in 2023, it's become my absolute favorite burger. Moonburger has been known for its absolutely amazing plant-based burgers, along with its fries and delicious shakes, adding a new premium beef option last year.

Moonburger posted a video last week with founder Jeremy Robinson-Leon doing a walk through at the various Hudson Valley Moonburger locations talking about the three big launches that Moonburger with their very first kids meal, along with a collaboration with iconic Standard Highline Hotel in NYC and Moonburger's #9 cheeseburger, and Mike's Hot Honey Collaboration with the Hot Honey Smashburger and Hot Honey Almond Butter Shake. I had the Hot Honey Almond Butter Shake by the way recently, and it is amazing!

My go to is usually the classic MB Cheeseburger with the special sauce, American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, and crisp lettuce on a Schmidt's potato bun with classic fries and the strawberry shortcake shake which is delicious! Check out the classic menu below.

