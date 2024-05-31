Unleashing The Monster: Golfer’s Paradise At Resorts World Catskills
The Monster is a true work of art located at Resorts World Catskills.
If you are an avid golfer, you should be familiar with The Monster, an 18-hole championship golf course which is a must-play for anyone looking for a challenge and a one-of-a-kind experience. We recently visited The Alder, a beautiful hotel on the Grounds of Resorts World Catskills in Monticello, NY where The Monster golf course sits.
Also See: ShopRite Kicks Off 16th Annual Veterans Fundraising Campaign
The Monster golf course, originally designed in 1963 by Joe Finger, was rated by Golf Digest as one of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses. At 7,327 yards from the “Monster Tees”, the par 72 will challenge every player with length, extensive bunkering, and a variety of water hazards.
Back in the days of the Concord Resort Hotel, the hotel was billed as the home of the famous "Monster" Golf Course. There were 42 guest rooms attached to the golf course. The "Monster Golf Academy" was under the direction of PGA Professional Todd Barker.
A new chapter began in recent years with The Alder and the Monster is currently managed by Troon Golf with the club having completed an impressive enhancement project that has reinvigorated the course, clubhouse, and entire experience. Designed by the legendary Rees Jones, this 18-hole championship golf course is a true work of art. This golf course is a must-play for anyone looking for a challenge and a one-of-a-kind experience. Monster golf club – a true golfer’s heaven.
Monster Golf Pro Shop
The Monster golf club Pro Shop is the newest retail space at Resorts World Catskills, and is located inside The Alder. Its the premier destination for all your golfing needs.
Special Discount For WPDH Listeners
We've got a great opportunity for listeners wanting to play The Monster. Book your tee time here Monday through Thursday and enter promo code WPDH at checkout to receive $75 off! This special promotion runs until the end of June. Get more info on the Monster Golf Club and special stay and play packages here.
Check out a great article from Ultimate Classic Rock on Rock Stars Who Golf.
Hiker Locates Plane Crash in Catskills from 1983
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
Abandoned Grossinger's Catskills Resort Hotel "Before and After"
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
Explore The Catskills By Pedal Bike With Rail Explorers USA
Gallery Credit: Jess Buono