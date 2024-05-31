Unleashing The Monster: Golfer’s Paradise At Resorts World Catskills

The Monster is a true work of art located at Resorts World Catskills.

If you are an avid golfer, you should be familiar with The Monster, an 18-hole championship golf course which is a must-play for anyone looking for a challenge and a one-of-a-kind experience. We recently visited The Alder, a beautiful hotel on the Grounds of Resorts World Catskills in Monticello, NY where The Monster golf course sits.

The Monster golf course, originally designed in 1963 by Joe Finger, was rated by Golf Digest as one of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses. At 7,327 yards from the “Monster Tees”, the par 72 will challenge every player with length, extensive bunkering, and a variety of water hazards.

Back in the days of the Concord Resort Hotel, the hotel was billed as the home of the famous "Monster" Golf Course. There were 42 guest rooms attached to the golf course. The "Monster Golf Academy" was under the direction of PGA Professional Todd Barker.

A new chapter began in recent years with The Alder and the Monster is currently managed by Troon Golf with the club having completed an impressive enhancement project that has reinvigorated the course, clubhouse, and entire experience. Designed by the legendary Rees Jones, this 18-hole championship golf course is a true work of art. This golf course is a must-play for anyone looking for a challenge and a one-of-a-kind experience. Monster golf club – a true golfer’s heaven.

Monster Golf Pro Shop

The Monster golf club Pro Shop is the newest retail space at Resorts World Catskills, and is located inside The Alder. Its the premier destination for all your golfing needs.

Special Discount For WPDH Listeners

