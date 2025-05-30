Popular Hudson Valley Carnival Set to Return After Years-Hiatus

Small village in Dutchess County getting ready for return of their annual firemen's carnival.

The small village of Millbrook in Dutchess County is 90 miles north of New York City and is often referred to as a low-key version of the Hamptons. It is one of the most affluent villages in New York. Millbrook's population was 1,455 as of the 2020 Census.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Millbrook, NY has always been home to many big-name celebrities and is a charming little town to visit. There was a time when you could run into the likes of Liam Neeson, Mary Tyler Moore, Bette Midler, Ric Ocasek of The Cars and "The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet on any given day in Millbrook.

attachment-Tigman Richie Scarlet loading...

The Millbrook Fireman's Carnival was always an annual community event hosted by the Millbrook Fire Department in Millbrook, New York. Typically held in July, the carnival would serve as a major fundraiser for the department, supporting its operations and equipment needs. The carnival would usually run from Wednesday to Saturday, with festivities beginning each evening at 7 PM at the Thorne Building on Franklin Avenue.

I always remember the Millbrook Carnival for being a fun time, whether it be for the food and games or for watching live music on select nights and karaoke sessions.

Millbrook Carnival is Back!



Millbrook Fire Department announced in a posting on social media this past week the return of its Firemen’s Carnival which is coming back after a several-year hiatus. Join us July 9–12 from 7pm to midnight at the Thorne Building in front of the band shell. for thrilling carnival rides, classic games, food, and family fun for all ages. Also, the Fireman’s Parade on Saturday, July 12 at 6 PM, celebrating community heroes with trucks, marching bands and hometown pride.

All proceeds from the carnival directly benefit the Millbrook Fire Department, helping fund essential equipment and support for the volunteer firefighters. The event fosters a strong sense of community, bringing together residents and visitors for a fun-filled celebration.

The Millbrook Fire Department is thrilled to announce the return of its Firemen’s Carnival, back after a several-year hiatus! Join us July 9–12 from 7 PM to midnight for thrilling carnival rides, classic games, delicious food, and family fun for all ages. Don’t miss the highlight of the weekend — the Fireman’s Parade on Saturday, July 12 at 6 PM, celebrating our community’s heroes with trucks , marching bands and hometown pride. Come out and support your local fire department — we can’t wait to see you there! The carnival will be held at the Thorne Building location in front of the band shell. Millbrook Fire Department, NY

Get our free mobile app

Celebrities That Once Lived in Millbrook, New York These 5 more famous than us people once called the Dutchess County village of Millbrook, New York home. Gallery Credit: CJ