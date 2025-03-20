Shocking Stats: How Often is Your Metro-North Train on Time?

Just how reliable is Metro-North railroad service between the Hudson Valley and New York City? The answer may shock you.

Whether you're a commuter or someone who enjoys traveling into Manhattan on the weekend, residents from Poughkeepsie to Yonkers depend on Metro-North's Hudson Line to get where they're going on time.

This week, Governor Hochul shared the latest on-time performance results for trains on the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North. The statistics show that taking rail travel may be the best way to get from place to place in New York.

Metro-North Railroad Reports Milestone Performance

According to Governor Hochul, during the first two months of 2025, Metro-North has increased ridership and, at the same time, has shown exceptional reliability. On Sunday, March 9, Metro-North celebrated 100-percent on-time performance across the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines. This is the 21st time all three Metro-North lines had a perfect score.

Sunday's milestone doesn't appear to be an anomaly either. All three lines east of the Hudson River have reported a 99 percent on-time rate for the period between February 4 through March 2. This impressive statistic shows that almost every train has been on time over the past month.

The best-performing trains were on the Hudson Line at 99.4 percent reliability. The Harlem Line came in second at 99.2 percent and the New Haven Line boasted 99 percent reliability.

These numbers come after 2024 registered an all-time high percentage of on-time trains for Metro-North. Last year's reliability rate was 98 percent, which is remarkable considering that the average daily ridership was over 176,000.

How Has Your Experience Been on Metro-North?

Have you noticed an increase in the reliability of commuter rail service in the Hudson Valley? Let us know your thoughts on our mobile app or by sending us a message on our Facebook page.

