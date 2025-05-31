Residents across parts of New York state recently reported a fast moving object streaking across the sky. Several residents reportedly said a bright object suddenly split apart into multiple pieces, before disintegrating into thin air.

The incident happened early May 28, right before 2:00 AM, according to reports. The reports were primarily in the Hudson Valley and Capital areas, though there was at least one sighting as far west as Rochester, according to the AMC.

The latest encounter follows a number of similar sightings, such as another report from East Concord, New York. There, a person reported hearing a series of quiet booming sounds coming from above March 19.

The "booming" sounds were soon followed by a streaking lightish green colored ball of light, according to a report filed to the American Meteor Society.

Bright Object That Broke Into Many Pieces Seen Over New York State

A number or residents in New York, and other states in the Northeast, reported to the American Meteor Society that they witnessed a fireball, that broke apart upon entry into Earth's atmosphere, early morning May 28. The object was described as being multiple colors, ranging from orange, yellow, to light yellow, and white.

See Also: Objects Leaving Contrails Seen Streaking Across Parts Of New York State

One resident reported to the AMC that they "saw a streak of light that caught my eye, it was one solid object until it suddenly broke off into about 4-5 smaller projectiles." another person in New York's Hudson Valley said they witnessed a "glowing train dissipating like sparkles."

Below is a video shot in Stanfordville, Dutchess County, showing the bright fireball blazing across the sky. AccuWeather says that the color of light that the meteors produce depends on their chemical composition. Yellow or white meteors mean that the space rock is composed of iron and sodium, says AccuWeather.