Did anyone else see that? A number of witnesses claim they saw a large meteor over parts of the lower Hudson Valley. Reports concerning the sighting were filed to the American Meteor Society, alleging that the object struck across the sky late evening August 19.

The sighting comes a few days after the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.

Outside Online had reported that the annual meteor shower runs through August 23, with the peak of the event being the nights of August 12 to 13. Many astronomers say the Perseids is the best meteor shower of the year, with as many as 50 to 75 meteors seen per hour. Some years have even been known to produce as many as 100 meteors under the right conditions.

There is no word if this latest occurrence has anything to do with the Perseids though.

Reports to the AMC says that a meteor was seen parts of New York, including Westchester County, late evening August 19. The fireball was described as large and light blue in color.

One of the witnesses said that it looked close enough that they expected to hear a sonic boom, though there was no indication if any explosion was heard.

AccuWeather says that the color of light that the meteors produce depends on their chemical composition. Yellow or white meteors mean that the space rock is composed of iron and sodium, says AccuWeather. A light blue meteor is likely made of or contains significant amounts of magnesium, says Quora.