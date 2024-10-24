McDonald’s Linked to E. coli Death; What New Yorkers Need to Know

At least one person is dead after a multi-state outbreak of E. coli has been linked to McDonald's. Symptoms may not appear for weeks, so what are customers to do?

The Center for Disease Control says it's currently conducting a "fast-moving outbreak investigation" to confirm which food ingredient has already caused 49 cases of E. coli poisoning in 10 states. At least one death and 10 hospitalizations are connected to food eaten at McDonalds restaurants.

What Do We Know About the McDonald's E. coli Investigation?

Most people affected by the outbreak have reported eating the Quarter Pounder hamburger at McDonald’s before becoming sick. It is not yet known which specific food ingredient is contaminated, but the CDC says McDonald's is working with investigators to find out. In the meantime, McDonald's has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pounder beef patties in the states where illnesses have been reported.

How are New Yorkers Affected by the McDonald's E. coli Outbreak?

While New York is not currently one of the states affected by the outbreak, that does not guarantee that it won't become more widespread. McDonald's says it believes that the sicknesses originated from its onion supplier. As a precaution, the company has discarded all of the onion products received from the suspected source of the outbreak and pulled the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in states that have reported illnesses. This does not include the chain's New York restaurants, which still have the sandwich on the menu.

The majority of cases seem to come from Colorado but have also been reported in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Restaurants in Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma have also pulled products from the menu as a precaution.

Is it Safe to Eat a Quarter Pounder at McDonald's in New York?

As of now, there is no reason to believe that the outbreak has spread to New York, but the CDC says that this is a fast-moving outbreak and that its investigation continues to expand. While it appears that menu items in New York are safe, those with lowered immunity or underlying health issues may not want to risk the possibility of exposure to this E. coli outbreak, which has already claimed one life and hospitalized others.

How Long For Symptoms to Appear After Eating an Affected Quarter Pounder?

The effects of E. coli poisoning usually appear within three to four days after ingesting the bacteria, although can take up to two weeks to cause illness. The CDC says symptoms generally include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. While most people recover within a week, some can develop fatal kidney problems or illnesses that require hospitalization.

If you've eaten at McDonald's and are experiencing symptoms, it's important to consult with a physician.

