Car Crash Though McDonald’s In New York Goes Viral

Crash over the weekend that occurred at a Hudson Valley area McDonald's has thousands of views on social media.

The epidemic continues of cars crashing through fast food restaurants all over the Hudson Valley. Its a phenomenon that has been going on for years, but seems all too frequent these days.

We reported back in January of a car through a Hudson Valley area Burger King which occurred in Port Jervis, NY. Just last week there was the incident of a vehicle crashing through a Taco Bell restaurant in Poughkeepsie. The hits just keep on coming.

McDonald's is one of the world's largest and most recognizable fast-food chains. It was founded in 1940 by Richard and Maurice McDonald in San Bernardino, California, initially as a drive-in restaurant. However, it was Ray Kroc, a milkshake machine salesman, who helped turn McDonald's into the global franchise powerhouse it is today. Kroc joined the company in 1954, bought the McDonald brothers out, and expanded the brand rapidly through franchising.

Today, McDonald's operates over 39,000 restaurants worldwide in more than 100 countries. The company is known for its iconic menu items, such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, McChicken, and French fries. There are hundreds of McDonald's all around New York and the Hudson Valley.

Over the weekend there was a post that showed up on social media from Mark Angel Pagan who took video of the aftermath of an accident that took Saturday morning. A car crashed into the McDonald's located on 211 in Middletown, NY, on Saturday morning, causing the drive-thru side to be severely damaged. The incident resulted in employees being injured and taken to Garnet Health Medical Center. The McDonald's is currently closed for business. Mark Angel Pagan shared a video on Facebook and Instagram documenting the aftermath of the crash.

In the video, Mark Angel Pagan explains that from the looks of the scene, the building department needs to come by to check out the scene to see if the wall is structurally sound rather than just putting up a piece of plywood and keeping the business open. See video below.

We spoke to someone on the phone this afternoon at the McDonald's at Middletown where the accident happened and we were told that they hope to open back up by either Tuesday evening June 24 or on Wednesday morning June 25.

