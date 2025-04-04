A real life Cookie Monster has apparently been apprehended.

Police say they have arrested a man from New York state, stemming from an investigation that began early this year. Offcials say that two stores in New York were burglarized, with the alleged suspect getting away with hundreds of dollars worth of food and beverages.

It's what the suspect allegedly stole that's a bit interesting about this case, according to police. There's no word whether the suspect had frequented any of newly opened cannabis shops around the state.

New York State Man Allegedly Stole Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Cookies & Cases of Beer

New York Upstate reports that on March 28, police arrested a 41-year-old Utica man after a burglary investigation that began in January. WKTV reports that the suspect allegedly made off with over $700 worth of cookies, after breaking into a grocery store January 28.

Police did not disclose how many actual packages of cookies the man stole, though WKTV reports that the suspect loaded all the treats onto a flatbed cart valued at $500.

The Utica Police Department says that the suspect had broken the front glass window of the store that morning, before gaining entry. But he wasn't done there.

While on the apparent lookout for something to wash all those cookies down with, The Rome Sentinel reports that the same suspect then stole several cases of beer from a convenience store February 1.

The Sentinel reports that the sugar and booze starved suspect was arrested and charged with one count each of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree mischief and petty larceny,

Police did not identify what kinds of beer and cookies were taken, according to New York Upstate.