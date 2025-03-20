Have people forgotten how to fight with their fists, or are they just reaching for the nearest object to swig at someone during their next altercation?

Officials say that a man from New York state is facing a felony charge after he assaulted another person Tuesday evening. What stands out in this case is the rather unusual makeshift weapon the suspect allegedly used, according to a recent police report.

The bizarre incident comes only around a week after another strange dispute that allegedly saw a suspect strike a victim over the head with a guitar in the Saratoga area.

New York State Man Allegedly Hit Person With Sock Full of Rocks

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 11, at approximately 6:30 PM, troopers arrested a 51-year-old man from Cortland, for the class “D” felony of 2nd degree assault.

Troopers said they were dispatched by the Cortland County 911 Center to reports of a disturbance between two males at residence in the town of Cortlandville. Police have not disclosed what exactly the dispute was all about, though it gets a bit stranger from here on, according to the report.

An investigation determined that the suspect and another male got into a physical altercation while outside the residence. where troopers say the suspect ultimately struck the victim in the head with a sock filled with rocks.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center where he was treated and released. New York State Police say that the suspect was processed, and then transported to the Cortland County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

