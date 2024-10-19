Officials say a New York state man is dead after a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash reportedly occurred early Friday morning on a heavily traveled route, according to police. According to the New York Department of Health, an average of 300 pedestrians are killed and 15,000 are injured by motor vehicles each year on the state’s roadways, and more than 3,000 pedestrians are admitted to the hospital annually.

New York State Man Dies After Being Hit By Tractor-Trailer

WJET/WFXP reports that a man was killed after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 394 in Westfield. The crash happened around 1:20 AM Friday, as the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to respond to reports of a tractor-trailer vs. pedestrian accident

Deputies said that they are not expecting any charges to be filed related to the crash.

WJET/WFXP reports that the victim of the crash has been identified as 37-year-old Andrew T. Seelbinder of Dunkirk, New York.

What Counties in New York State Have the Longest Life Expectancies?

The overall life expectancy in the United States has declined to 76.4 years, which is the shortest it’s been in nearly two decades, according to data from the CDC posted at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's website.

Experts believe there are a number of factors for the recent decline, and COVID is only one of them. A report from 2021 points to a rising mortality among U.S. children and youth between 2019 and 2021, which TIME referred to as a "profound crisis".

New York State Sees Biggest Drop

New York state took quite a hit over the past few years. According to numbers from the CDC, New York state saw the biggest decline in life expectancy in the nation, from 80.7 years in 2019 to 77.7 in 2020. The CDC found that the steep decline was mainly due to factors such as COVID-19 and rising drug overdoses.

But if you want to break it down even further with the state, what counties in New York have the longest life expectancies?

And while the report by Forbes says that New Yorkers have a fairly high rate of cancer, compared to other states (around 617 per 100,000 state residents), our overall score was one of the better ones. Forbes says that New York ranked 9th in the country for health.