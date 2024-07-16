Wanted New York State Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling

A man in New York state, who was wanted by police on three felonies, had thought he had found the perfect hiding spot from authorities. He thought wrong. Thing is, police didn't even have to try very hard to bust his cover either. The suspect basically gave himself up to police on his own.

The suspect had been wanted for the felonies, which included 2nd criminal possession of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor 7th criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Man in New York State Falls Through Ceiling While Trying to Hide

The Elmira Police Department says that they were called to an apartment complex after they received reports that a wanted suspect was in the vicinity.

WETM says that police surrounded the building and tried to make contact with the suspect. However, a tenant from the complex met officers outside and told them that the suspect had fallen from the ceiling where they were attempting to hide.

WETM says that a K9 Unit from the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office found the unlucky suspect after a short search, and he was arrested without further incident.

While stories of wanted suspect's hiding in the ceiling from police sound a bit far fetched, they can happen. Back in early 2023, a 43-year-old suspect, who had allegedly struck an officer with his vehicle as he sped out of a Stewart's, was eventually busted while hiding up in the ceiling.

Police say the Bainbridge man's image was shared by authorities all over social media, which eventually helped lead them to him in Oneonta. WKTV says the suspect was later found hiding in the ceiling of a building after an extensive two-hour search.