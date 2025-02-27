Police say a man was found slumped over wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot. The alleged incident took place outside of a Taco Bell restaurant in New York state, according to officials. Police say narcotics were involved, and now the man is facing charges.

Drug abuse has long been a major problem in the United States, as fentanyl and other opioids are only exasperating the already existing crisis, says the Council on Foreign Relations. The problem has hit home in New York state as well, as 3,026 people across the state died of drug overdoses in 2022, according to numbers compiled by NYC.gov

Man in New York State Allegedly Found Slumped Over the Wheel In Taco Bell Parking Lot

WNYT is reporting that a West Sand Lake man was arrested after police officers say he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. The man was discovered the afternoon of February 17, as police say he was even seen with a "hypodermic syringe sticking out of his leg."

WNYT reports that the man's vehicle was still in gear at a Taco Bell parking lot in North Greenbush. Police say the man was woken up, and was found to be in no condition to operate a vehicle. The suspect was found to be in possession of narcotics, and was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while impaired by drugs, says police.

