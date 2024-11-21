There's having a bad day, and then there's this. Police say a man from New York state drove his vehicle into a lake early Tuesday morning. Officials took to social media, posting pictures of the submerged vehicle being pulled out of the water.

The recent pictures are somewhat reminiscent of another "vehicle landing in a body of water" story that took place back in late October. WNYT had reported that a village of Evans Mills man went off the road, crashing his Ford F-150 truck into the Alcove Reservoir, while allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

What was even more unbelievable, was that officials said that the very same suspect already had twenty-six prior license suspensions.

New York State Man Ticketed After Driving Into Lake

WROC reports that a 19-year-old from Keuka Park, NY drove his car into Canandaigua Lake early Tuesday morning. The Canandaigua Police Department said that the man had parked the car on the pier that night to rest, but then accidentally drove into the lake while attempting a U-turn.

The man was able to swim to shore, and he was treated for exposure and potential hypothermia at a nearby hospital, according to WROC. Police report that drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the crash, only bad driving.

The man was ticketed for moving from a lane unsafely, according the Finger Lakes Times.

