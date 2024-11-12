Here's an example of a Postman who allegedly was delivering a little more than just the mail to the public. A postal worker was arrested and is accused of running their own side business from inside a Post Office in New York state where they were employed, according to police.

Officials say the suspect is now facing three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. But did this dealing postal worker happen to be working alone?

As unbelievable as it may sound, cases like this have happened before at Post Offices across the state. In 2022, federal investigators arrested a man they say helped run a drug ring from inside a Post Office in Greece, New York.

Postal Worker in New York State Accused of Selling Crack at Post Office

WKTV reports that a 33-year-old Rome, NY man was arrested November 7. The suspect is accused of selling crack cocaine from the Herkimer Post Office, where he was working at the time, says authorities.

The Herkimer Police Department says the suspect sold the narcotics while he "was on-duty at the Post Office over the past few months." WKTV reports that the suspect was found to be in possession of seven grams of crack cocaine.

Herkimer Police told WKTV that they conducted the investigation in collaboration with the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General. Police indicated that the suspect did not act alone, and that more arrests are expected.