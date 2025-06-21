New York State Police says that a man was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after crashing his vehicle while allegedly high on marijuana. It was the excuse the suspect allegedly gave to troopers that makes this story stand out quite a bit.

Alcohol's Effect on the Body

State and local police across New York work diligently to patrol the roads and highways to ensure that pedestrians are safe from drunk, impaired, or distracted drivers. But did you know the actual effects that substances like alcohol can have your body?

See Also: Could New York State Lower Its Legal Drunk Driving Limit?

Lehigh Valley Live posted results using information from the the Prevention & Treatment Resource Press. One example they used, was if a 160 pound man were to register a BAC of 0.30, then they would have had to have consumed 11 drinks in one hour.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame, a BAC of 0.250 to 0.399% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness. A BAC of 0.40% or higher could lead to onset of coma, or even possible death due to respiratory arrest.

New York State Man Charged With DWI After Telling Cops He Crashed Because The Road Was Full Of Sand

New York State Police said in a press release that on June 18, at 1:51 PM, troopers responded to State Route 28 in the town of Newport, in Herkimer County, for reports of a vehicle crash.

Troopers say that an Investigation revealed that a 37-year-old man from Utica was traveling south on Route 28. Troopers say that the driver stated them that there was to much sand on the roadway which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and drive into a ditch.

During an interview, troopers say that they noted the smell of burnt marijuana and observed signs of impairment. The suspect was given the opportunity to preform standardized field sobriety tests, however police say he declined to preform most tests.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to barracks where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert. New York State police say that the driver was then charged with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, and other violations.