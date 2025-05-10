A luxury resort with locations in some of the most exotic destinations around the world is building a decadent oasis in the Hudson Valley.

If you've always wondered how the rich and famous spend their money, you may soon get a peek into their world. One&Only announced that they are building their second U.S. property on 21 acres in Hyde Park next to the Culinary Institute of America.

The luxury hospitality brand has a portfolio of 14 resorts around the world in places like Dubai, Athens, the Maldives and Mauritius. Soon, One&Only will be breaking ground on a sprawling resort on the Hudson River featuring 61 cabins, guest rooms and suites as well as a collection of luxury residences.

According to One&Only, the project will offer guests "meaningful, transformative experiences that are deeply connected to nature, culture and wellbeing". The resort is partnering with the Culinary Institute of America to offer unique programming, such as cooking classes and "wellness offerings" at a new Longevity Hub from Clinique La Prairie.

In addition to a world-class resort, One&Only will also build full-time residences that will include the brand's luxury amenities and services. Because of the property's connection with the Culinary Institute of America, these homes will include fully-equipped chef's kitchens.

This will be the second One&Only resort in the United States. The brand's Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, is finishing up construction and is expected to open in November.

While no prices have been listed for the Hudson Valley resort yet, the resort and residences are expected to open in 2028. Those who are interested can put themselves on a mailing list to receive updates on the project.

